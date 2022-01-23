Messy Monday Commute; Alert Days thru Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The final round of snowfall this weekend moves by late tonight into early Monday. A couple inches of fresh snow will make the Monday morning commute tricky. A First Alert Day has been declared for Monday.

Another high-pressure system moves to the East late Sunday and clouds move in. Southerly winds pick up in advance of the final clipper for this weekend. The first flakes fly late Sunday evening and continue overnight into early Monday. The widespread light snowfall will be wetter -- limiting totals. Widespread 1-3″ totals are expected by Monday afternoon. The last flurries move out after lunchtime Monday. After a morning in the single digits (wind chills below-zero), highs climb into the lower 20s.

Bitter cold moves in behind the departing clipper - with winds turning out the NW. Wind chills (along with air temperatures) dive below-zero late Monday into Tuesday. Wind chills could dip into the negative teens & 20s throughout Tuesday. Highs will only climb a few degrees above-zero. Arctic high-pressure will move overhead Wednesday - dropping lows well below-zero in the morning. Wind chills may drop to as low as -30°F. Afternoon highs may climb into the positive teens.

Sunshine gives way to more cloud cover and a few snow showers on Thursday. Highs return to average levels - near 30°. Another dip into the teens and 20s looks likely for next weekend.

