MPD: One person shot, injured on east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was shot and sustained injuries on Madison’s east side Saturday night.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of South Thompson Drive around 8:40 p.m. for report of a person with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers arrived on scene and provided medical aid to the suspect.

Police said there is no indication of ongoing danger to the public. MPD is continuing to investigate the incident.

