Advertisement

MPD: One person shot, injured on east side

(WRDW)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was shot and sustained injuries on Madison’s east side Saturday night.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of South Thompson Drive around 8:40 p.m. for report of a person with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers arrived on scene and provided medical aid to the suspect.

Police said there is no indication of ongoing danger to the public. MPD is continuing to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liz stands next to her trailer.
Dane Co. woman chooses trailer life over $1,200 rent
Chandler Halderson leaves the courtroom after the jury found him guilty of all counts in the...
Chandler Halderson found guilty of killing his parents
Dead body found hidden in vehicle after arrest in Cambridge
FILE
Platteville woman killed in rollover crash
Cade Reddington
Fentanyl-laced pill kills Waunakee 18-year-old, mother cries out for awareness and change

Latest News

Winter weather emergencies declared as snow accumulates
Select Dane Co. snowmobile trails to open Sunday
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
MPD investigates hit-and-run crash
A trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries today when his cruiser was struck by a...
Driver hits State Patrol cruiser, injures trooper in Columbia Co. crash