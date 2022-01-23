Advertisement

Madison police achieves fundraising goal for K-9 vests

The new “K-9 storm” vests are more lightweight and can be worn during the dog’s entire shift.
(Madison Police Department)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Jan. 23, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department has received the total amount of funds needed to purchase bulletproof vests fit for six patrol dogs.

MPD launched a fundraiser for the vests Friday, receiving all donations within 48 hours of asking the community for help, MPD said.

The K-9 unit dogs- named Domo, Bowie, Roko, Allied, Charlie and Patton- currently wear bulkier vests that can weigh up to eight pounds. Because they are so heavy, the vests are only put on during high-risk situations if there is time.

According to MPD, the new “K-9 storm” vests are more lightweight and can be worn during the dog’s entire shift.

Oh my goodness!! We are howling with joy! 🐶 🐶 We are fully funded! Thank you, thank you, thank you!!! You all get two paws up! 🐾 🐾 We cannot thank you for helping us meet our goal in under 48 hours‼️

Posted by Madison Police Department on Saturday, January 22, 2022

