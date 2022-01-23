Advertisement

Officer wounded in shooting that killed 1 officer out of ICU

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRADLEY, Ill. (AP) - The family of a northern Illinois police officer who was critically wounded in a December shooting that killed another officer says he is out of intensive care and may soon be released from a hospital.

Bradley police Officer Tyler Bailey’s family said in a statement released Saturday by Illinois State Police that the 27-year-old was now receiving standard hospital care and it’s likely he “will soon be released from the hospital to begin his next phase of treatment.”

Bailey was shot in the head Dec. 29 outside a northern Illinois hotel during a shooting that killed his Bradley police partner, 49-year-old Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic. Two people are charged in that attack.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

