Packers season comes to an end, 49ers win in Divisional Round 13-10

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Bay Packers postseason run came to a screeching halt on Saturday at the hands of a blocked punt returned for a touchdown and a 49ers field goal in the final seconds of the game.

TOUGH LOSS: A blocked FG and a blocked punt returned for a touchdown cost Green Bay on a cold, snowy night at Lambeau Field. pic.twitter.com/XfvZ3xDe8F — NBC15 News (@nbc15_madison) January 23, 2022

The Packers offense got off to a hot start scoring on their first drive of the game courtesy of an AJ Dillon six-yard touchdown run. After that, things turned sluggish for both teams, the Packers on their next possession fumbled at San Francisco’s 42 and it was recovered by the 49ers. Both teams would punt on their next three drives and it would be 7-0 Packers at the half.

San Francisco would have a strong opening drive of the second half, but would settle for a field goal to cut the deficit to four. The Packers would have a chance to score in the fourth but on third and goal Aaron Rodgers would get sacked and Mason Crosby would kick a 33-yard field goal to extend Green Bay’s lead 10-3.

With just over six minutes left in the game San Francisco goes for it on 4th and 1 and is stopped by Rashan Gary at Green Bay’s 19. Their defense would give them another chance, sacking Aaron Rodgers on third down and forcing Green Bay to punt. 49ers blocked the punt, recovered the ball and Talanoa Hufanga took it in for a touchdown to tie it up at 10 in the fourth quarter. The 49ers would keep building off of that momentum and in the final seconds of the game kick at 45-yard field goal as the clock ran out to end the Packers season 13-10.

