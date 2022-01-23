Advertisement

Packers won’t have OT Bakhtiari for playoff game with 49ers

(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari is inactive for Saturday night’s NFC divisional playoff game with the San Francisco 49ers.

Bakhtiari had been listed as questionable on the Packers’ injury report after playing 27 snaps in Green Bay’s regular-season finale at Detroit. That had marked Bakhtiari’s first game action since tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament on Dec. 31, 2020.

Other notable players left inactive include Packers receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling and 49ers cornerback Ambry Thomas.

The Packers will have cornerback Jaire Alexander back from a shoulder injury as he plays for the first time since Oct. 3.

