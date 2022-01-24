Advertisement

5 found dead in Milwaukee; homicide investigation underway

The Milwaukee Police Dept. is investigating the death of five people who died on Sunday, Jan....
The Milwaukee Police Dept. is investigating the death of five people who died on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, near the intersection of N. 21st St. and W. Wright St., in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.(TMJ4)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 6:18 PM CST
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - A homicide investigation is underway in Milwaukee on Sunday night following the deaths of five people.

The Milwaukee Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to TMJ4 that the deaths occurred at a scene near the N. 21st St. and W. Wright St. intersection.

Autopsies for the five individuals are scheduled for Monday. Fox6Now reports the medical examiner indicated all of people killed were adults, but no other information about them was released.

The deaths occurred around 4 p.m. on Sunday, according to TMJ4. A large police presence remains at the scene.

This story is still developing. NBC15 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

