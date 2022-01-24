Advertisement

Aerial speed checks on I-39/90 coming twice this week

A sign noting the zone in which the Wisconsin State Patrol is conducting aerial enforcement of...
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is taking to the skies twice this week to keep an eye out for people speeding along I-39/90 in Rock Co.

On Monday morning, state law enforcement posted a warning on their Facebook page that their Air Support Unit would be conducting the aerial enforcement on Monday and Wednesday.

While the message did note that weather would dictate whether the plane could take off and Monday did start off snowy, the precipitation was supposed to stop by mid-morning – and the sun may even peek out in the four o’clock hour.

Wednesday does not see much chance of snow right now either. Although, temperatures will remain in the single digits for much of the day.

In its post, the state patrol reminded drivers that excessive speed is often a factor in traffic-related crashes, injuries, and deaths. Combine that with the snowy roads and extra enforcement and drivers have several good reasons to mind that lead foot this week.

Posted by Wisconsin State Patrol on Monday, January 24, 2022

