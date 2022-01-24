ALERT DAYS: Dangerous Cold Tuesday & Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s another arctic high -- and it’s time to bundle up! Dangerous cold descends into Wisconsin Tuesday & Wednesday. First Alert Days have been issued through the middle of the week.

Clouds have cleared out following Monday morning’s light snowfall. Most places picked up between 1-3″ of snowfall. Temperatures will crash throughout the evening and overnight. Morning lows will dip to -7° in Madison. Highs will only climb a few degrees above-zero. The big concern will be a light, yet occasionally breezy NW wind. This will take wind chills to -20° Tuesday morning and around -10° during the afternoon.

The coldest wind chills arrive early Wednesday - just as the high is directly overhead. Lows dip to -15° in Madison. Wind chills could plummet to as low as -30° in a few spots. Highs will climb into the lower teens as the high moves away.

SW winds will bring in some more mild air for Thursday. Clouds roll into the region & may produce a few snow showers. Minor accumulations are possible.

Sunshine is back for the first part of the weekend - highs return into the upper teens and mid 20s.

