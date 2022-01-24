Advertisement

ALERT DAYS: Dangerous Cold Tuesday & Wednesday

Highs only reach the single digits Tuesday. Wind chills could dip as low as -30° in some places first thing Wednesday.
Dangerous cold descends into Wisconsin Tuesday & Wednesday. The coldest wind chills happen...
Dangerous cold descends into Wisconsin Tuesday & Wednesday. The coldest wind chills happen first thing Wednesday.(WMTV)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s another arctic high -- and it’s time to bundle up! Dangerous cold descends into Wisconsin Tuesday & Wednesday. First Alert Days have been issued through the middle of the week.

Clouds have cleared out following Monday morning’s light snowfall. Most places picked up between 1-3″ of snowfall. Temperatures will crash throughout the evening and overnight. Morning lows will dip to -7° in Madison. Highs will only climb a few degrees above-zero. The big concern will be a light, yet occasionally breezy NW wind. This will take wind chills to -20° Tuesday morning and around -10° during the afternoon.

The coldest wind chills arrive early Wednesday - just as the high is directly overhead. Lows dip to -15° in Madison. Wind chills could plummet to as low as -30° in a few spots. Highs will climb into the lower teens as the high moves away.

SW winds will bring in some more mild air for Thursday. Clouds roll into the region & may produce a few snow showers. Minor accumulations are possible.

Sunshine is back for the first part of the weekend - highs return into the upper teens and mid 20s.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liz stands next to her trailer.
Dane Co. woman chooses trailer life over $1,200 rent
Chandler Halderson leaves the courtroom after the jury found him guilty of all counts in the...
Chandler Halderson found guilty of killing his parents
SSM Health specialist discusses impacts of apple cider vinegar, ashwagandha
Dead body found hidden in vehicle after arrest in Cambridge
FILE
Platteville woman killed in rollover crash

Latest News

Snow will come to an end this morning. Very cold air will fill in for both Tuesday and Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Today, Tuesday & Wednesday
An additional 1-2" of snowfall is expected early Monday - complicating the morning commute.
Messy Monday Commute; Alert Days thru Wednesday
Three First Alert Weather Days coming up. Monday due to snow; Tuesday and Wednesday due to cold.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday
Accumulations of up to 2-4" of snow are expected tonight.
First Alert Day Tonight & Monday; Arctic Blast Mid-Week