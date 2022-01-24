Badgers fall out of AP Top Ten

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three days after Michigan State upset the Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team on the court, the Spartans have now topped them in the polls too.

The latest Associated Press rankings saw UW’s one week stint in the top ten end, as the team dropped three slots and now sits at 11th in the nation. It was Michigan State, who bested the Badgers 86-74 on Friday, that jumped four places and leapfrogged UW to claim the final top ten position.

In addition to Friday’s game, which snapped Wisconsin’s seven-game winning streak and dropped the team to 15-3 overall and 6-2 in the conference, UW also picked up a conference win Tuesday against Northwestern. Johnny Davis knocked home 27 points in that game to lead his team to a 82-76 victory over the Wildcats.

However, that “W” was marred after a Badger fan’s behavior got him ejected from Northwestern’s arena and banned from any further UW athletics events.

Rounding out the Big Ten, Purdue was left looking from the outside in at the top five, slipping two positions from 4th to 6th in the country, while Ohio State moved up to 16th.

The Badgers weren’t the only Wisconsin team finding a home on the AP’s Week 12 Top 25. Monday’s poll also welcomed back Marquette, with the 14-6 Golden Eagles flying into the number 22 spot.

