Big reward offered after these kittens were dumped on a snowy, freezing Sauk Co. road

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Temperatures were already around zero degrees as wind chills made the dark, snowy Saturday night feel even colder and more dangerous. That’s when a driver reportedly slowed down along a rural Sauk Co. home and a car door opened.

“What kind of monsters do this?” the Sauk Co. Humane Society asked about what a witness said happened next: someone inside the car tossed a mom cat and four kittens into the cold, wet snow. The witness contacted the humane society late Saturday night, saying that they saw the feline family dumped in front of their home, in the E2000 area of Old Ironton Road, around 9 p.m.

Three of the “terrified little” kittens were located and taken to shelter, but the mom cat and the fourth kitten have not been found, the humane society explained in a Facebook post.

“There was ZERO excuse for this!” the post continued, as the organization drove home that abandoning animals is a crime. The agency pointed out it always has staff members who would come to get or accept an animal at any hour, “even if it’s two in the morning.”

To that end, the Humane Society is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever was involved in abandoning these kittens and the mom cat Saturday night. The agency added that tipsters can remain anonymous.

****ANIMAL ABANDONMENT IS A CRIME!!**** There was ZERO excuse for this!!! Last night, we received a call at 10:00 pm... Posted by Sauk County Humane Society on Sunday, January 23, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.