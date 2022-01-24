FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Today, Tuesday & Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15 meteorologists have declared today, Tuesday and Wednesday as First Alert Weather Days. Today, we will have more accumulating snow which will lead to slick conditions during the morning commute. For Tuesday and Wednesday very cold air will settle into the region with lows expected to dip well below zero.

Snow will come to an end this morning. Very cold air will fill in for both Tuesday and Wednesday. (wmtv)

A Clipper is moving through the region this morning. It has brought accumulating snow to much of southern Wisconsin with snow totals of 1 to 2 inches expected. Arctic high pressure will build in behind the Clipper. It will bring bitterly cold conditions to the region for tomorrow and Wednesday. Highs are expected in the upper teens and lower 20s today, but by Tuesday and Wednesday highs will be in the single digits with lows well below zero.

Today: Snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy. High: 20. Wind: Becoming N 10-15.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: -5. Wind: SW 5-10.

Tuesday: Sunny and cold. High: 4.

Wednesday: Sunny and cold. High: 9.

