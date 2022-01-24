Advertisement

Kohl’s confirms approach about potential acquisition

Kohl’s will begin accepting Amazon returns in store this summer
(FILE) Kohl’s is confirming that it has been approached about a possible sale of the department store chain.(tcw-wfie)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Kohl’s is confirming that it has been approached about a possible sale of the department store chain, sending shares up more than 30% in early trading.

The company said that it would not comment further, but its confirmation Monday follows media reports that the private equity firm Sycamore Partners had approached Kohl’s about a potential deal.

Days earlier, a group backed by activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP reportedly bid $64 per share or about $9 billion.

The Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, based retailer said its board is reviewing the offers.

