Monday snow prompts Janesville, Watertown to declare snow emergencies

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - New Winter Weather Emergencies have been declared for Janesville and Watertown on Monday morning to allow its plow drivers an opportunity to clear the roads following the morning snowfall.

The emergency declaration was set for 9:30 a.m. and requires all parked vehicles be removed from city streets while snow and ice operations are ongoing. During that time, people are asked to park in their garage or driveway, or at one of the other options listed below.

Because the order was not issued until around 9 a.m. and set to go into effect about a half-hour later, the city is opting not cite vehicles left along the road; normally, leaving a car on the road would result in a $50 fine. However, they are urging everyone to move them so the plow drivers can make it through the city safely.

For those unable to park on their property, the city allows them to leave their vehicles in any municipal parking lot. Once the emergency ends, though, the vehicles will need to be removed, so they plows can treat them too.

The downtown municipal parking lots are located at:

Watertown Snow Emergency

Watertown’s snow emergency will go into effect at 11 p.m. and will cover the Central City Snow Removal area until 7 a.m.

During that 8-hour span, parking on city streets and alleys in that zone will be prohibited while crews conduct snow removal and cleanup operations. Parking will still be allowed outside of the region.

People in the affected snow removal area who have no access to off-street parking are urged to make plans with friends or neighbors, or to park in one of the municipal lots. Vehicles left in prohibited parts of town are subject to a $50 fine. Ticketed vehicles that have been left in the same spot for 24 hours are also subject to being towed.

More information is available on the City of Watertown website.

Parking on city streets and alleys in Watertown's Central City Snow Removal Area, is barred starting at 11 p.m. Monday night through 7 a.m. (City of Watertown)

