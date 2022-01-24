Advertisement

Name released of Madison man killed in north side crash

(KWQC)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the 24-year-old who died early Friday morning in a crash on Madison’s north side.

On Monday, the medical examiner confirmed Ishmael James had died in the fiery wreck and indicated he died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The Madison Teachers Incorporated had previously identified James, noting that he was a member of the union and a Madison Metropolitan School District staffer, serving as a Special Education Assistant at Orchard Ridge Elementary School.

According to the Madison Police Dept., James was the only person in the vehicle around 1 a.m. on Friday, when it crashed head-on into a tree in the 900 block of Northport Drive and caught fire.

After the crash, James was rushed to a Madison hospital where he was pronounced dead. His death remains under investigation by MPD and the medical examiner’s office.

