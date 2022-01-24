Over 5.4 million N95, KN95 masks distributed to Wisconsin agencies this year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 5.4 million N95 or KN95 masks have been given out so far this year to agencies across Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers and the state Department of Health Services announced Monday.

The personal protective equipment was distributed to over 130 locations, including to schools, community organizations and health departments. Just under a third of the items were given out just last week.

“Keeping Wisconsinites healthy and safe continues to be my top priority as the landscape of this pandemic continues to shift and evolve,” said Gov. Evers. “In addition to getting vaccine shots in arms and expanding our COVID-19 testing efforts, ensuring that folks have access to high-quality masks and respirators is key to helping keep people safe and preventing the spread of COVID-19 while ensuring our kids continue learning in the classroom, our small businesses and main streets recover, and our workers to stay on the job.”

Officials noted 533,000 masks were handed out to school districts so far this year.

Wisconsinites can purchase N95 or KN95 masks online. Major pharmacy chains such as CVS or Walgreens are also expected to give out free masks starting as early as this week.

