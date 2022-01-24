Packers fans embraced the cold ahead of the Divisional Round

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - On Saturday when the Green Bay Packers hosted the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the Playoffs, it was 14 degrees at kickoff, making it the fifth-coldest playoff game in Lambeau Field history.

During a football game when you’re outside for a few hours, plus tailgating beforehand, Now Outdoors Owner and Lead Guide, Nick Gordon, offered up some advice for the fans.

“When you’re out there sitting in the stands there’s no external heat source you have to use your own heat source,” Gordon said. “So keeping that internal fire going is important and high calorie foods, meats, cheeses that’s all good.”

Gordon said in addition to eating and keeping your body properly hydrated, you want to keep your feet as warm as possible.

“If you can keep your feet warm, the rest of you will be warm,” Gordon said. “I’ve never met anybody who’s freezing cold but their feet were hot.”

Gordon said wearing multiple pairs of socks won’t keep your feet warm, instead create as much distance between your feet and the ground, whether it’s putting a piece of foam under your shoes, or placing inserts in your shoes.

Bringing a piece of foam to place under her feet is just one of many different things Marilyn Bramschreiber does to stay warm at Packers games.

Bramschreiber is an 85-year-old lifelong Packers fan, and tailgates at every home game with her family.

“I don’t know (how it started) somebody had tickets and somebody else bought tickets and we’re all family so we just got together and that’s how it started,” Bramschreiber said.

Bramschreiber’s grandson, Taylor Bramschreiber said it’s become a family tradition to tailgate at Packers games, everyone brings a different dish to the tailgate and they even bring along a heated trailer with coffee and hot chocolate.

Taylor Bramschreiber said the cold games at Lambeau are his favorite because other teams aren’t used to playing in that cold of temperatures.

“It’s so cold many guys haven’t been in weather this cold,” Bramschreiber said. “And I think this is what the fans love, and people from Green Bay love it.”

