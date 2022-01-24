Semi spans I-39/90/94 median in Dane Co. crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several lanes of I-39/90/94 in Dane Co. were shut down Monday morning after a wreck near DeForest left a semi’s trailer perched across the median.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the tractor-trailer was left blocking two of the northbound lanes near Co. Hwy. V as well as one of the ones coming the other way.

The crash was reported shortly before 9 a.m. A little more than an hour later, state law enforcement was reporting a single northbound lane was still closed.

There were no indications that the semi’s driver was injured in the incident, and the state patrol noted that no other vehicles were involved.

Investigators did not say how the crash happened; however, Monday morning snowfall did leave many roads in southern Wisconsin slippery.

***UPDATE - 9:59 a.m.*** All southbound lanes have been reopened. Please continue to check 511wi.gov for the latest... Posted by Wisconsin State Patrol on Monday, January 24, 2022

