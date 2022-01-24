Three Middleton schools locked down as police respond to Middleton High School

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Middleton-Cross Plains School District schools were locked down early Monday afternoon following a situation that prompted police officers to respond to Middleton High School.

In a message to students’ families, district officials wrote that the high school, along with Clark Street Community School and Kromrey Middle School, were “under a full lockdown.” Sauk Trail Elementary also activated its ‘soft hold’ safety protocols as a precautionary measure. While the situation occurred at Middleton High, the decision to lock down the other two schools was made because of their proximity, district officials told families.

The email to families did not indicate what prompted the police response. A separate message to staff, obtained by NBC15 News, stated that student had been on the campus with a gun in his backpack. It added that authorities believe the student was no longer in the building, but they weren’t able to confirm that. The message, which appeared to arrive via text, urged staff members to “please continue to keep students calm.”

The lockdown, which went into effect around 12:30 p.m., had been lifted by 2 p.m., MCPSD spokesperson Shannon Valladolid said, adding that the “the situation that took place at Middleton High School, has been resolved.” While all safety protocols have been lifted at the other three schools, Middleton High School remains under “building secure” status, in which classes have resumed, but the building is locked.

This story is still developing. NBC15 News will have more information as soon as it becomes available.

Full email to families:

Clark Street, Middleton High, Kromrey and Sauk Trail Families, We are alerting you that as of 12:30 pm today, Middleton High, Clark Street and Kromrey has been placed under a full lockdown. We are working with the Middleton Police Department, who are currently on the scene at Middleton High School. Since Clark Street and Kromrey are nearby, we are also putting these schools on lockdown. Sauk Trail Elementary is on a soft hold until further notice. We will notify you as soon as more information becomes available. Please do not contact the schools directly or arrive on campus to ensure the safety of you and our students. Please stand by as more information will be provided to you via Infinite campus messenger.

