Two teens arrested in alleged Sun Prairie armed home burglary

(Live 5/File)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers arrested two teens who were allegedly involved in an armed burglary last week in Sun Prairie, the city’s police department reports Monday.

Two armed suspects entered a home around 11 p.m. Jan. 18 on the city’s west side, the Sun Prairie PD stated.

It appears the two were checking residences for unlocked doors, police said, and entered the home when they noticed the door was unlocked.

The suspects did not interact with the residents of the home and left the scene in a vehicle. Police did not say if any items were taken from the home.

Sun Prairie PD worked with the Madison Police Department in an operation Friday, resulting in one suspect being taken into custody. Another suspect was arrested over the weekend in Madison.

Jamier Frazier and Tavis Thurman, both age 17, were booked into the Dane County Jail and accused of felony burglary while armed.

This is still an active investigation. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Sun Prairie Police Department Non-Emergency Line at 608-837-7336, or 608-837-6300 to do so anonymously.

