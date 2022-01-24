Advertisement

VP Harris to tout replacing lead lines during Milwaukee stop

FILE - Then California State Attorney General Kamala Harris speaks to California Democrats at...
FILE - Then California State Attorney General Kamala Harris speaks to California Democrats at the California Democrats State Convention in Anaheim, Calif., on Saturday, May 16, 2015. Vice President Kamala Harris is returning to California to highlight federal wildfire programs.(Damian Dovarganes | AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris plans to tout the removal and replacement of lead pipes during a stop in Milwaukee, where she will highlight efforts to update aging infrastructure across the country.

Harris will promote the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law Monday during her Milwaukee stop where she will be joined by Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore.

Harris is slated to meet with community and health leaders at the Wisconsin Regional Training Partnership/BIG STEP program in west Milwaukee.

She also plans to meet with union workers who are working to replace lead pipes.

