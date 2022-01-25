ALERT DAYS: Dangerous cold through Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The coldest air of the season moves directly over Wisconsin tonight. Lows will dip into the negative teens all across the Badger State. A Wind Advisory has been issued for the entire state of Wisconsin beginning at 8 p.m. Wind chills could dip to as low as -30° tonight into tomorrow morning. A First Alert Day continues through Wednesday.

This dangerous cold allows frostbite to begin in as little as 20-30min on exposed skin. Northerly winds will calm tonight as arctic high-pressure moves overhead. However, a light breeze will still produce that dangerous wind chill. The Wind Chill Advisory will continue through noon Wednesday. Highs will climb into the teens with below-zero wind chills throughout the day.

Southerly winds kick in after the high moves by. A jump in temperatures is expected Thursday - with highs climbing to 30°. A few light snow showers are possible late Thursday morning into the afternoon. Accumulations will be minor - around a dusting to as much as a few tenths of an inch of snow.

A calmer, yet cooler pattern sets up for the weekend. Highs will drop into the teens on Friday with numbers climbing back into the upper teens and 20s Saturday/Sunday.

The next weather-maker arrives on Tuesday - long-range models show a potential for a wintry mix & changeover to rain as low-pressure moves by. Exact timing and impacts are still pending - but we’re watching closely!

