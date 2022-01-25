Advertisement

Assembly Republicans to vote to count infection as immunity

The GOP maintains natural immunity is at least as effective as being vaccinated.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who control the state Assembly are ready to vote on a bill that would require employers to count a prior COVID-19 infection as an alternative to vaccination and testing.

A number of Wisconsin medical groups oppose the measure, arguing vaccination is the best way to protect against COVID-19 and it’s not clear how long natural immunity lasts.

The Assembly was set to vote on the bill Tuesday afternoon. Approval would send the bill to the Senate, but Democratic Gov. Tony Evers almost certainly will veto the measure if it reaches his desk.

