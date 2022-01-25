Advertisement

Assembly to vote on bill barring vaccination discrimination

FILE - A syringe is prepared with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in the Norristown...
FILE - A syringe is prepared with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in the Norristown Public Health Center in Norristown, Pa., Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Assembly is set to vote on a Republican-authored bill that would prohibit government entities from creating COVID-19 vaccination passports.

The bill’s main Assembly sponsors, Reps. Rob Stafsholt and Scott Krug, say they developed the legislation because they’re worried the Biden administration may mandate such passports. They say the bill would prevent government outreach.

The Wisconsin Association of Local Health Departments and Boards as well as the Wisconsin Public Health Association have registered against the bill.

The Assembly is set to vote on the measure Tuesday afternoon or evening. Approval would send the bill to the Senate, although Democratic Gov. Tony Evers almost certainly will veto it if it reaches his desk.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liz stands next to her trailer.
Dane Co. woman chooses trailer life over $1,200 rent
Chandler Halderson leaves the courtroom after the jury found him guilty of all counts in the...
Chandler Halderson found guilty of killing his parents
SSM Health specialist discusses impacts of apple cider vinegar, ashwagandha
Police respond to Middleton High School following a situation that prompted lock downs at three...
Teen in custody after lockdowns at Middleton High, 2 other schools
Dead body found hidden in vehicle after arrest in Cambridge

Latest News

Wisconsin lawmakers are poised to sign off on new contracts for state carpenters, bricklayers,...
Lawmakers to sign off on new contracts for building trades
A proposed Wisconsin State Patrol contract provides a 2% across-the-board wage increase in each...
Legislators to vote on new contract for state troopers
A new bill would create tougher penalties for coordinated shoplifting.
GOP to vote on tougher penalties for coordinated shoplifting
The GOP maintains natural immunity is at least as effective as being vaccinated.
Assembly Republicans to vote to count infection as immunity