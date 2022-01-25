Advertisement

Assembly to vote on Republican-authored police incentives

The Wisconsin Assembly was set to vote on a package of bills designed to bolster police...
The Wisconsin Assembly was set to vote on a package of bills designed to bolster police recruiting, on Jan. 25, 2021.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly was set to vote on a package of bills designed to bolster police recruiting.

The measures come as officer applications have dwindled in the wake of George Floyd’s death and the national debate over police brutality and racism.

The bills up for a vote Tuesday would:

  • Create bonuses for applicants and officers who stay on the job;
  • Require at least two technical colleges establish part-time police academies;
  • Create a marketing campaign to attract recruits;
  • Prohibit local governments from banning no-knock search warrants, and;
  • Require schools teach courses on how to respect and cooperate with police.

The Assembly was scheduled to vote on the bills Tuesday afternoon. Approval would send the bills to the Senate.

