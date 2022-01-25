Advertisement

Atlanta police make arrest in fatal shooting of infant

Atlanta police have arrested a 22-year-old man in the shooting of a 6-month-old baby death.
Atlanta police have arrested a 22-year-old man in the shooting of a 6-month-old baby death.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police have arrested a 22-year-old man in the shooting of a 6-month-old baby death.

Police said Grayson Fleming-Gray was shot just after 2:30 p.m. Monday while riding in a vehicle.

Mayor Andre Dickens announced the arrest during a news conference Tuesday afternoon, praising police for their quick work in making an arrest.

Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant identified the suspect as 22-year-old Dequasie Little.

He was found in Decatur and arrested on charges of aggravated assault and felony murder.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liz stands next to her trailer.
Dane Co. woman chooses trailer life over $1,200 rent
Police respond to Middleton High School following a situation that prompted lock downs at three...
Teen released after lockdowns at Middleton High, 2 other schools
SSM Health specialist discusses impacts of apple cider vinegar, ashwagandha
Chandler Halderson leaves the courtroom after the jury found him guilty of all counts in the...
Chandler Halderson found guilty of killing his parents
Dead body found hidden in vehicle after arrest in Cambridge

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard ship Bernard C. Webber leaves the coast guard base, Monday, July...
Capsized boat found near Florida; 39 people missing
In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, a sign that reads "Social Distance Maintain 6 ft" is posted...
Judge leaves New York indoor mask mandate in place, for now
Central Maine Power utility lines are seen on Oct. 6, 2021, in Pownal, Maine. Extremist groups...
Extremists see US power grid as target, gov’t report warns
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Prosecutors show video of George Floyd’s last day in trial of 3 former officers