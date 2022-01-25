Authorities identify 6 found dead at Milwaukee duplex

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Six people found dead with gunshot wounds in a Milwaukee duplex have been identified while police continue to look for the person or people responsible for the slayings.

Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office records show three of the six lived at the residence where the bodies were found Sunday afternoon. According to NBC-affiliate TMJ4, in Milwaukee, the six were identified as:

Charles L. Hardy, 42

Caleb A. Jordan, 23

Javoni Liddell, 31

Donald Smith, 43

Donta H. Williams, 44

Michelle D. Williams, 49

Milwaukee police say all six had gunshot wounds and the deaths were being investigated as homicides. Investigators said they continue to look for “unknown suspects.”

Police conducting a welfare check found five bodies initially. The medical examiner said Monday an additional body was discovered.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.