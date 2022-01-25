The City of Madison needs more crossing guards

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison Traffic Engineering Division is looking to hire part-time school crossing guards for the remainder of the school year.

The position is a key part of safe walking and biking to school, the City explained.

Crossing guards help children safely cross the street and serve as a visual reminder to drivers to slow down and follow traffic laws.

“We are in urgent need of some heroes. The time commitment is small, but the positive impact is immense,” Crossing Guard Supervisor Alex Stewart said. “The role of Crossing Guard is so important to student safety and public service.”

The time commitment for crossing guards is typically 10-15 hours per week, depending on the assigned location.

Qualified candidates will have a positive presence and desire to help the community.

If you’re interested in additional information and learning how to apply, visit City of Madison jobs.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.