Advertisement

Dane Sheriff investigating death of man in alternative monitoring program

(FILE) An investigation is underway after a man who was in the Dane County’s Custody...
(FILE) An investigation is underway after a man who was in the Dane County’s Custody Alternative Monitoring Program was found dead in a town of Westport home.(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF WESTPORT, Wis. (WMTV) - An investigation is underway after a man who was in the Dane County’s Custody Alternative Monitoring Program was found dead in a town of Westport home.

The name of the individual was not included in the statement released by the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office’s on Tuesday. It indicated the man had been convicted of felony bail jumping and had been part of the county’s diversion program since July 2021.

The Sheriff’s Office did not indicate how investigators believe he died. An autopsy by the Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office is set for Wednesday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, emergency responders found the man around 5:30 p.m. on Monday when they responded to a home on Co. Hwy. I. Their efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liz stands next to her trailer.
Dane Co. woman chooses trailer life over $1,200 rent
Police respond to Middleton High School following a situation that prompted lock downs at three...
Teen released after lockdowns at Middleton High, 2 other schools
SSM Health specialist discusses impacts of apple cider vinegar, ashwagandha
Chandler Halderson leaves the courtroom after the jury found him guilty of all counts in the...
Chandler Halderson found guilty of killing his parents
Dead body found hidden in vehicle after arrest in Cambridge

Latest News

(FILE) The Rock Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the man who died after a fire in...
Name released of 76yo who died in Janesville fire
Police respond to Middleton High School following a situation that prompted lock downs at three...
Teen released after lockdowns at Middleton High, 2 other schools
UW Madison students return for the start of the spring 2022 semester.
UW Madison students return to campus for spring semester, little changes to COVID protocols
Kyla Vaughan set a reading goal of 2021 to read one book a day.
UW student read a lifetime’s worth of books last year