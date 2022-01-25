Dane Sheriff investigating death of man in alternative monitoring program

TOWN OF WESTPORT, Wis. (WMTV) - An investigation is underway after a man who was in the Dane County’s Custody Alternative Monitoring Program was found dead in a town of Westport home.

The name of the individual was not included in the statement released by the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office’s on Tuesday. It indicated the man had been convicted of felony bail jumping and had been part of the county’s diversion program since July 2021.

The Sheriff’s Office did not indicate how investigators believe he died. An autopsy by the Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office is set for Wednesday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, emergency responders found the man around 5:30 p.m. on Monday when they responded to a home on Co. Hwy. I. Their efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

