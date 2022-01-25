FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Today & Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15 meteorologists have declared today and Wednesday as First Alert Weather Days. Today, arctic high pressure will be in control and very cold air will settle into the region. Lows are expected to dip well below zero. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory in effect until noon today. Wind chills will be in the -15 to -25 range this morning.

A Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect until noon today. (wmtv)

Very cold conditions will settle in for a couple days. (wmtv)

These bitterly cold conditions will continue into Wednesday as well. Another Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect from 8:00 pm until noon Wednesday. Wind chills Wednesday morning are expected to dip to -20 to -30 degrees. Milder temperatures will return on Thursday before another shot of cold air arrives for the end of the week.

Today: Sunny and cold. High: 6. Wind: Becoming N 10-15.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: -15. Wind: SW 5-10.

Wednesday: Sunny and cold. High: 7.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and milder with a chance of light snow. High: 31.

