Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Today & Wednesday

Dangerously cold wind chills are expected
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15 meteorologists have declared today and Wednesday as First Alert Weather Days. Today, arctic high pressure will be in control and very cold air will settle into the region. Lows are expected to dip well below zero. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory in effect until noon today. Wind chills will be in the -15 to -25 range this morning.

A Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect until noon today.
A Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect until noon today.(wmtv)
Very cold conditions will settle in for a couple days.
Very cold conditions will settle in for a couple days.(wmtv)

These bitterly cold conditions will continue into Wednesday as well. Another Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect from 8:00 pm until noon Wednesday. Wind chills Wednesday morning are expected to dip to -20 to -30 degrees. Milder temperatures will return on Thursday before another shot of cold air arrives for the end of the week.

Today: Sunny and cold. High: 6. Wind: Becoming N 10-15.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: -15. Wind: SW 5-10.

Wednesday: Sunny and cold. High: 7.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and milder with a chance of light snow. High: 31.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liz stands next to her trailer.
Dane Co. woman chooses trailer life over $1,200 rent
Chandler Halderson leaves the courtroom after the jury found him guilty of all counts in the...
Chandler Halderson found guilty of killing his parents
SSM Health specialist discusses impacts of apple cider vinegar, ashwagandha
Police respond to Middleton High School following a situation that prompted lock downs at three...
Teen in custody after lockdowns at Middleton High, 2 other schools
Dead body found hidden in vehicle after arrest in Cambridge

Latest News

Dangerous cold descends into Wisconsin Tuesday & Wednesday. The coldest wind chills happen...
ALERT DAYS: Dangerous Cold Tuesday & Wednesday
Monday Extended Forecast
Dangerous Cold Moves in Tuesday/Wednesday
Snow will come to an end this morning. Very cold air will fill in for both Tuesday and Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Today, Tuesday & Wednesday
An additional 1-2" of snowfall is expected early Monday - complicating the morning commute.
Messy Monday Commute; Alert Days thru Wednesday