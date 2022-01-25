Advertisement

Lawmakers to sign off on new contracts for building trades

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin lawmakers are poised to sign off on new contracts for state carpenters, bricklayers, electricians and plumbers.

The deals between the state Department of Administration and the Wisconsin State Building Trades Negotiating Committee cover the 2020-21 and 2021-22 fiscal years and call for raises ranging from 1.23% to 1.8%.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison and UW System also negotiated deals with the committee calling for the same raises for their tradespeople.

The Assembly and the Senate were expected to vote on all the contracts Tuesday. Approval by both houses would send the contracts to Gov. Tony Evers for his signature.

