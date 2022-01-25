Legislators to vote on new contract for state troopers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin legislators are set to vote on a new two-year contract for Wisconsin’s state troopers.

The contract provides a 2% across-the-board wage increase in each of the two years, with lump sump payments equal to a 2% increase for hours worked dating back to Jan. 5, 2020.

Each step along the troopers’ pay progression scale would increase by an average of 4.3%, with a lump sum payment for hours worked dating back to June 6, 2021.

The Assembly and Senate both were set to vote on the deal Tuesday. Approval would send the contract to Gov. Tony Evers for his signature.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.