Name released of 76yo who died in Janesville fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The name of the Rock Co. man who died last week after a fire that tore through a Janesville home was released Tuesday as investigators are still looking into the cause of his death.

According to the Rock Co. Medical Examiner, William E. Herkert was pronounced dead at the hospital following the Thursday fire at a home in the 3700 block of Bryn Mawr Drive. While a forensic examination was completed on Saturday, the results from it are still pending, the medical examiner explained in a statement.

According to the Janesville Fire Dept., firefighters were called to the home around 6:30 p.m. on reports of a malfunctioning fireplace. At the time, they stated that an individual had suffered a medical emergency that was not directly related to the fire. Firefighters and paramedics tried treating the man on scene before he was taken to the hospital.

They did not indicate if the man had been a resident of the home.

Investigators estimate that the fire did approximately $110,000 in damage to the home. At the time, they were unable to say what started the fire, but noted that it was not considered suspicious.

