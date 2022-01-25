New COVID-19 deaths, average deaths hit highest levels since 2020

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Deaths linked to COVID-19 in Wisconsin spiked Tuesday and now have reached levels not seen since 2020.

On Tuesday, the Dept. of Health Services recorded 88 new deaths from COVID-19 or complications related to the virus. That single-day total is the fourth-highest recorded since the pandemic began. All three higher days were recoded in the aftermath of the November 2020 surge in cases.

Only one other day since that time even came close to that total, and that was just last week (Jan. 18) when DHS reported 67 new deaths. This Tuesday’s total is more than 30 percent higher. Fewer than 10 days over the course of 2021 and 2022 saw more than 40 deaths in a day, according to DHS statistics.

The seven-day rolling average, which health officials recommend tracking as it smooths day-to-day volatility, does not bode much better for trendlines either. The newest DHS report shows it now has risen to 36 deaths per day over the past week. That’s up seven per day versus where the average stood on Friday, and well over the 20-30 deaths per day that Wisconsin had been averaging since early November.

Like the single-day total, the rolling average has not been this high since late 2020, when it dropped below that point on Christmas Day that year.

With the latest deaths added in, state health officials have now reported 10,908 deaths since the pandemic began.

Dept. of Health Services total confirmed COVID-19 deaths on Jan. 25, 2022. (Dept. of Health Services)

Vaccinations Drop

The number of COVID-19 vaccination doses delivered in Wisconsin last week hit the lowest point in nearly three months. ADHS recorded 28,658 doses were given over the week of Jan. 16, which is the fewest reported since the second to last week in October, which was just a couple weeks before vaccinations were approved for children between 5-11 years old.

The vaccine count includes both first and second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna versions of the vaccine as well as any booster or additional shots delivered. In all, state health officials report nearly 7 million shots have been given in Wisconsin since vaccinations started in December. Those seven million injections cover 3,445,630 people who are fully vaccinated as well as another 400,000+ who have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

As it has for a long time, Dane Co. continues to lead the way on vaccination rates in the state with over three-quarters of people being fully vaccinated, versus less than 60% statewide, and more than 4 in 5 having gone for at least one dose.

Dip in Statewide Cases

Another day with fewer than six thousand new, confirmed cases across Wisconsin allowed the seven-day rolling average to fall below 10,000 for the first time in two weeks. DHS’ daily dashboard showed 5,768 new, confirmed cases were tallied Tuesday, dropping the seven-day rolling average to 9,781 cases per day over the past week.

The rolling average has seen a sharp decline over the past week as the state moves past a surge caused by clearing a backlog of cases. However, as of Monday, any remnants of that surge should have aged out of the statistic.

In all, DHS has recorded 1,298,296 cases in Jan., bring the total for the month to nearly 300,000 new cases. Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene data indicate many of those cases have been the Omicron variant, with nearly 96 percent of the 550 strains sampled being the highly contagious version of the coronavirus.

New Confirmed COVID-19 cases by date confirmed, and 7-day average, on Jan. 25, 2022. (Dept. of Health Services)

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.