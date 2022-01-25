Advertisement

Officials warn of scam caller using SSM Health name to sell health insurance

SSM Health logo (Source: SSM Health)
SSM Health logo (Source: SSM Health)(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - SSM Health and Dean Health Plan are urging the public to use caution when receiving phone calls offering to sell health insurance after a community member received an unsolicited call from someone pretending to be the health system.

A community member received calls from someone using a phony local phone number and caller ID that stated “SSM Health,” according to Dean Health Plan. The caller was trying to sell Medicare plans.

Dean Health Plan and SSM Health assured that they would never make outgoing calls to discuss or try to enroll people in insurance without advanced permissions. The pair stated that if people do receive a call like this one, it is not coming from them.

These scam callers are using these methods to try to gain money or personal information from consumers, the health groups explained.

Those who receive scam calls may report them to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s website or try to call their hotline at (800) 422-7128. People may also email the agency directly.

