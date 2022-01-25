Police continue to investigate 2018 fire at Wilderness Resort building

LAKE DELTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four years after a large fire destroyed an employee housing building under construction at the Wilderness Resort, Lake Delton Police Department continue to investigate and asked the public for any details Tuesday.

The fire took place around 4:10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018 at the unoccupied employee dormitory that was supposed to be completed by June of 2018.

The building was considered a total loss and crews estimated the damages to be at about $5 million.

There were no injuries, nor were any employees or guests impacted by the fire.

Lake Delton PD and the state Dept. of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation are still investigating this fire.

Anyone who has information about this fire should call the Sauk Co. tip line at 1-888-TIP-SAUK (847-7285) or text “tipsauk” and the message to 274637 (CRIMES). Police asked that tipsters give as much information as possible and their contact information for a follow-up.

