Proposal would give Legislature power over federal money

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Assembly Republicans were poised to vote on bills that would create tougher penalties for protesters.

One proposal up for a vote Tuesday would make attending a riot or blocking a street a misdemeanor punishable by up to nine months in jail and participating in a riot that causes property damage or personal injury a felony punishable by up to three-and-a-half years in prison.

Anyone who harms or throws a bodily substance at a National Guard member would be guilty of a felony punishable by up to three-and-a-half years in prison. Another bill would make it a felony to damage government property of historical significance.

The bills come after protesters burned parts of downtown Kenosha and damaged two state Capitol statutes in 2020.

