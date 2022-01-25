Advertisement

Proposal would give Legislature power over federal money

Fourth night of protests in downtown Madison, on April 17, 2021. (Source: Lou Thao/WMTV)
Fourth night of protests in downtown Madison, on April 17, 2021.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Assembly Republicans were poised to vote on bills that would create tougher penalties for protesters.

One proposal up for a vote Tuesday would make attending a riot or blocking a street a misdemeanor punishable by up to nine months in jail and participating in a riot that causes property damage or personal injury a felony punishable by up to three-and-a-half years in prison.

Anyone who harms or throws a bodily substance at a National Guard member would be guilty of a felony punishable by up to three-and-a-half years in prison. Another bill would make it a felony to damage government property of historical significance.

The bills come after protesters burned parts of downtown Kenosha and damaged two state Capitol statutes in 2020.

