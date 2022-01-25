Rodgers says once he retires, he won’t make any comeback

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he can’t envision a scenario in which he comes out of retirement once he ends his playing career.

Rodgers has said he hasn’t decided whether to return to the Packers, pursue a trade or retire.

The three-time MVP went into more details about his future Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM.

Rodgers said that “one thing I would not do, 100% not do, is retire and then come back a year later.”

