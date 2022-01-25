MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sign your child up to receive free books – thanks to Dolly Parton.

The Madison Reading Project has a new partner helping to deliver books to kids in Dane County. The non-profit is working with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to deliver brand-new picture books to children in Dane County at no cost.

Your child could get one free book a month thanks to the country legend. All children under the age of five are eligible and the Madison Reading Project has big plans for the program.

Its Executive Director, Rowan Childs, says they are hoping to register around 30,000 children in Dane County.

“We’re always trying to come up with ways to make it easy for people to get their hands on books,” said Childs. “We’re just so excited to be able to offer this to anybody.”

The first book that will be sent out is a favorite of Dolly Parton’s, The Little Engine That Could.

Dolly Parton wanted to help create a lifelong love of reading and inspire children to learn when she started the foundation in 1995. In the past 25 years, her Imagination Library has mailed over 100 million free books to children all around the world.

Childs says this partnership will help to promote access to literacy across the Madison area.

“It’s all about sort of engaging kids with the books as early as possible, so that the older they get, the more they know what books can offer them,” she added.

To register your child, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.