Sydney Hilley starts her professional career in Turkey

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - First Team All-Big Ten, First Team All-American and Three-time Big Ten Setter of the Year Sydney Hilley is headed overseas to begin her professional volleyball career in Istanbul, Turkey.

Another Badger voyages across the ocean to pursue her volleyball dreams!



Congratulations, @sydneyhilley! You've always steered us in the right direction, no doubt you'll do the same in Turkey.@VakifBankSK is going to love you in their gym 😊 pic.twitter.com/OaTmRnAQ25 — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) January 25, 2022

Hilley played five seasons with Wisconsin and helped lead the Badgers to their first National Title in program history in December of 2021, recording two kills, 51 assists and five blocks in their championship match. During their postseason run Hilley was also named the Madison Regional MVP.

This past season Hilley led the Big Ten Conference in total assists with 1,458, which is an average of 11.95 assists per set. Hilley facilitated a Badger offense that led the conference with a .291 hitting percentage, and racked up 1,781 kills. Hilley also earned the Senior CLASS Award, which is given to the most outstanding senior student-athlete in Division 1 women’s volleyball.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.