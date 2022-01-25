Advertisement

Sydney Hilley starts her professional career in Turkey

Hilley will play for VakıfBank Spor Kulübü in Istanbul, Turkey.
Wisconsin players pose for a photo after defeating Nebraska in the championship match of the...
Wisconsin players pose for a photo after defeating Nebraska in the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Paul Vernon | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Jan. 25, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - First Team All-Big Ten, First Team All-American and Three-time Big Ten Setter of the Year Sydney Hilley is headed overseas to begin her professional volleyball career in Istanbul, Turkey.

Hilley played five seasons with Wisconsin and helped lead the Badgers to their first National Title in program history in December of 2021, recording two kills, 51 assists and five blocks in their championship match. During their postseason run Hilley was also named the Madison Regional MVP.

This past season Hilley led the Big Ten Conference in total assists with 1,458, which is an average of 11.95 assists per set. Hilley facilitated a Badger offense that led the conference with a .291 hitting percentage, and racked up 1,781 kills. Hilley also earned the Senior CLASS Award, which is given to the most outstanding senior student-athlete in Division 1 women’s volleyball.

