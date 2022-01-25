UW Madison students return to campus for spring semester, little changes to COVID protocols

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The spring semester at UW Madison began on Tuesday, with COVID-19 precautions in place for the 5th consecutive semester.

Every student was asked to get tested for COVID-19 before coming back to class. Results didn’t need to be reported unless they are living in a dorm and get a positive result. Exceptions for testing were made for those who had a positive PCR test within 90 days of returning to campus.

New this semester, UW Madison is offering at-home antigen tests for free to students and staff. Those are available for pick-up at Memorial Union or Union South.

Another change this semester is UW Madison is consolidating weekly PCR testing for unvaccinated students and staff to one site only, the University Club.

Masks are still required for everyone inside all campus buildings.

“We’re not telling people that they have to wear a particular type of mask, because we recognize that fit and other factors are going to vary person to person, but what we are telling them is check the fit of your mask and wear the best fitting mask that you can,” said Meredith McGlone, UW Madison Spokesperson.

High quality masks are also available for students and staff to pick-up at Memorial Union or Union South.

UW Madison decided not to require their students or staff to get a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, although officials are encouraging it.

According to its COVID-19 dashboard, nearly 95% of students and more than 96% of employees are fully vaccinated. On-campus vaccinations are also available again this semester.

“Our UHS vaccination clinic is offering additional appointments for the next couple of weeks. Those are available now through the myUHS app and we’re really encouraging anyone who is eligible for boosting to get that done as soon as possible,” told McGlone.

McGlone said no classes are experiencing a delayed-start due to staff being out with COVID-19, but said professors are asked to prepare just in case they do get sick.

“Thinking about how they might respond if they have a need to isolate, working with colleagues or figuring out other ways to temporarily keep a class covered,” explained McGlone.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.