UW student read a lifetime’s worth of books last year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On any given day, there’s a good chance you’ll find Kyla Vaughan with her nose in a book.

The UW-Madison senior from Lancaster set out to read 365 books in 2021.

Vaughan says she set this goal after she noticed her reading had increased significantly during the pandemic. In 2020, she read 276 books.

“I wanted to challenge myself to do one book a day,” said Vaughan.

She met her reading goal and then some. At the end of 2021, Vaughan read 392 books.

“There were some days I didn’t read at all because I just had other plans, but there were some days where I’d spend like the whole day in bed,” she said. “On average, I would read for two to three hours a day.”

Vaughan says most of her books were for fun which made for lighter, faster reading.

“I describe myself as someone who really just reads for pleasure,” said Vaughan. “I feel like when you’re really enjoying a book and it’s fast paced, it’s easier to get through.”

Her favorite genres are fantasy and contemporary romance.

Vaughan’s advice to other readers looking to finish more books is to make time for it.

“You’re never going to read if you don’t sit down and pick up a book once in a while,” she said. “Setting out that time like it’s a hobby and be consistent.”

She also recommends to readers to not be afraid to put books down that aren’t working for them.

“I don’t think reading should be a chore and I don’t think it should be a slog,” said Vaughan. “The more you read, the more you’ll figure out what you like. So if it’s starting a book and getting 50 pages in and setting it aside, that’s okay.”

For 2022, Vaughan plans to read far less and focus on quality over quantity.

This year, her goal is to read 100 books. Each month, she plans to read one classic, including Anna Karenina.

