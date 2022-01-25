Wisconsin COVID-19 cases tumble as 7-day average returns to the new normal

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new case total even lower than what it was over the weekend sent Wisconsin’s seven-day rolling average for confirmed COVID-19 cases tumbling Monday. The Dept. of Health Services started the new week by reporting just over 5,000 new confirmed cases, the lowest one-day figure in more than two weeks.

That allowed the seven-day rolling average to fall to 11,127 cases per day over the preceding week. The rolling average, which state health officials prefer to use because it smooths day-to-day volatilities, had been wildly distorted for the past week because of an influx of cases caused by a change in DHS reporting methods.

With Monday’s report, those inflated figures, which reached as high as 35,000 cases in a single day, are no longer included and the seven-day average has fallen to approximately where it was prior to the switchover. According to DHS latest figures, a total of 22,163 cases were reported in the three days since Friday’s report was published, which pushed the overall total to 1,292,571 cases since the pandemic began.

State health officials are also reporting the seven-day rolling average for deaths is hovering around 30 per day, a level not seen since early last January, as the state was still coming off of the peaks reached during the Nov. 2020 surge.

