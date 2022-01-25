Advertisement

Wisconsin GOP to vote on tougher penalties for protesters

FILE - Protesters march in Kenosha, Wis., on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. On Tuesday, jan. 25, 2022, Wisconsin Assembly Republicans are poised to vote on bills that would create tougher penalties for protesters. One proposal would make attending a riot or blocking a street a misdemeanor punishable by up to nine months in jail and participating in a riot that causes property damage or personal injury a felony punishable by up to three-and-a-half years in prison. Anyone who harms or throws a bodily substance at a National Guard member would be guilty of a felony punishable by up to three-and-a-half years in prison. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Assembly Republicans were poised to vote on bills that would create tougher penalties for protesters.

One proposal up for a vote Tuesday would make attending a riot or blocking a street a misdemeanor punishable by up to nine months in jail and participating in a riot that causes property damage or personal injury a felony punishable by up to three-and-a-half years in prison.

Anyone who harms or throws a bodily substance at a National Guard member would be guilty of a felony punishable by up to three-and-a-half years in prison.

Another bill would make it a felony to damage government property of historical significance.

The bills come after protesters burned parts of downtown Kenosha and damaged two state Capitol statutes in 2020.

