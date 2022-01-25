Advertisement

Wisconsin Senate approves calling constitutional convention

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has become the 16th state to call for a convention of the states to consider making a variety of changes to the U.S. Constitution.

The move that drew bipartisan opposition in the state Senate but not enough to block its approval.

The resolution had passed 15 states, mostly in the South, before Wisconsin became the first since Mississippi in 2019 to approve it.

Congress must receive requests from 34 states to convene a convention of the states.  

Opponents argue that calling a constitutional convention could get out of control, leading to far-ranging revisions that could drastically reshape the nation’s founding document.

