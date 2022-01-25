Advertisement

Wisconsin Senate to pass critical race theory ban

Parents and community members at Forest Hills School District in Ohio protest Critical Race Theory
Parents and community members at Forest Hills School District in Ohio protest Critical Race Theory
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:49 AM CST
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin public schools would be prohibited from teaching students and training employees about concepts such as systemic racism and implicit bias under a Republican bill the state Senate is poised to send to Gov. Tony Evers.

The Democratic Evers will almost certainly veto the measure, which the GOP-controlled Assembly passed on a party line vote in September.

The measure up for Senate approval Tuesday has no Democratic co-sponsors, but they don’t have the votes to stop it in the Legislature.

Republicans don’t have the votes to override the expected Evers veto.

