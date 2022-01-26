Anna Hoffmann earns spot in the 2022 Olympic Winter Games

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison’s own Anna Hoffmann is headed to Beijing to compete in ski jump.

Hoffmann won the U.S. Olympic Trails which took place on Christmas Day, but the United States had not yet earned a quota spot for the Olympics so it seemed doubtful that Hoffmann would compete in Beijing.

Hoffmann was sixth on a list of alternates for the 40-person event. Two countries did not use all of their spots, and other individuals on the waitlist passed, giving Hoffmann a chance to compete and represent Team USA.

🚨BIG NEWS🚨



Congratulations to Anna Hoffmann on being nominated by USA Nordic Sport to represent Team USA at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing for Ski Jumping! This will be Anna’s 1st ever Olympic Winter Games. pic.twitter.com/YuF1Iq9HlS — USA Nordic (@usanordic) January 25, 2022

Hoffmann grew up training at Blackhawk Ski Club in Middleton and now lives in Salt Lake City, Utah where she attends the University of Utah and is studying biology.

Madison Metropolitan School District noted Hoffmann is a graduate of Madison Memorial High School.

Ski jumping in Beijing begins on February 5 and runs through the 14.

You can watch the Winter Olympics on NBC15.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.