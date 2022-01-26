Advertisement

Anna Hoffmann earns spot in the 2022 Olympic Winter Games

Hoffman was previously on a wait list of alternates and becomes the 223rd member of the USA Olympic roster.
By Leah Doherty
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison’s own Anna Hoffmann is headed to Beijing to compete in ski jump.

Hoffmann won the U.S. Olympic Trails which took place on Christmas Day, but the United States had not yet earned a quota spot for the Olympics so it seemed doubtful that Hoffmann would compete in Beijing.

Hoffmann was sixth on a list of alternates for the 40-person event. Two countries did not use all of their spots, and other individuals on the waitlist passed, giving Hoffmann a chance to compete and represent Team USA.

Hoffmann grew up training at Blackhawk Ski Club in Middleton and now lives in Salt Lake City, Utah where she attends the University of Utah and is studying biology.

Madison Metropolitan School District noted Hoffmann is a graduate of Madison Memorial High School.

Ski jumping in Beijing begins on February 5 and runs through the 14.

You can watch the Winter Olympics on NBC15.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liz stands next to her trailer.
Dane Co. woman chooses trailer life over $1,200 rent
Police respond to Middleton High School following a situation that prompted lock downs at three...
Teen released after lockdowns at Middleton High, 2 other schools
SSM Health specialist discusses impacts of apple cider vinegar, ashwagandha
Chandler Halderson leaves the courtroom after the jury found him guilty of all counts in the...
Chandler Halderson found guilty of killing his parents
Dead body found hidden in vehicle after arrest in Cambridge

Latest News

Nathan Chen competes in the men's free skate program during the U.S. Figure Skating...
Chen vs Hanyu the latest in Olympic figure skating rivalries
FILE - A worker wearing a face mask to protect from the coronavirus uses a blower to clean the...
Beijing district orders mass virus testing ahead of Olympics
FILE - A worker wearing a face mask to protect from the coronavirus uses a blower to clean the...
100%: Chief medical officer says all US Olympians vaccinated
FILE - Mikaela Shiffrin, center, talks with her ski technician, right, along with her father,...
Olympic star Shiffrin: Loss of father ‘still pretty painful’