Beloit Police investigate death on city’s west side, ask public to avoid the area
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Department is investigating a death Wednesday afternoon on the city’s west side.
The City of Beloit Police Department asked residents around 2 p.m. to avoid the area of the 1400 block of Madison Road as officers investigate.
The department stated there is no danger to the public at this time.
This is an active investigation and Beloit PD will provide more information as it is available.
