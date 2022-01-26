Beloit Police investigate death on city’s west side, ask public to avoid the area

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Department is investigating a death Wednesday afternoon on the city’s west side.

The City of Beloit Police Department asked residents around 2 p.m. to avoid the area of the 1400 block of Madison Road as officers investigate.

The department stated there is no danger to the public at this time.

This is an active investigation and Beloit PD will provide more information as it is available.

We are conducting a death investigation in the 1400 block of Madison Road. Please avoid the area at this time while law... Posted by City of Beloit Police Department on Wednesday, January 26, 2022

