Few Flurries Thursday; Wintry Mix follows a Quiet Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The worst of the cold is behind us! Lows tumbled into the negative teens across south-central Wisconsin on Wednesday morning. Lone Rock dipped all the way down to -28°. The good news is that SW winds have taken hold & will continue overnight. Cloud cover has started moving in from the NW.

Expect an increase in temperatures overnight. Lows will hover in the lower teens at Midnight and jump to around 20° shortly after sunrise. Highs tomorrow will climb close to 30°. A few light flurries/snow showers are possible with a cold front. No major accumulations are expected. A dusting to a few tenths of an inch of snow are possible. Colder air moves in following the frontal passage. Lows dip below-zero first thing Friday.

While there will be sunshine over the weekend, highs will start off in the teens and climb into the 20s by Sunday.

The next weather-maker moves in mid-next week. Low-pressure will drive warm air up from the South - bringing temperatures above freezing on Tuesday. Rain showers transition to a mix and eventually snow by Wednesday. This setup will go through changes as we get closer, but expect a possible mess late Tuesday night into the middle of next week. Stay tuned to the forecast!

