FIRST ALERT: Temps dipping to -20 this morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15 meteorologists have declared today a First Alert Weather Day. For today, arctic high pressure will remain in control and very cold air will settle into the region. Lows this morning are expected to dip to -10 to -20 degrees with local readings as cold as -25 degrees.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until noon across all of southern Wisconsin. (wmtv)

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory in effect until noon today. Wind chills will be in the -20 to -30 range this morning with local readings approaching -40 degrees. These bitterly cold conditions will come to an end overnight as southerly wind will bring rising temperatures.

Another cold day, but milder temperatures are on the way tonight and tomorrow. (wmtv)

By daybreak tomorrow temperatures will be in the upper teens. Another shot of cold air arrives for the end of the week with below average readings Friday and Saturday. Much milder temperatures are expected for the early part of next week.

Today: Sunny and cold. High: 9. Wind: W 5-10.

Tonight: mostly cloudy. Rising temperatures. Wind: S 15.

Thursday: Partly sunny and milder with a slight chance of flurries. High: 29.

Frisday: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 15.

Today: Sunny and cold. High: 6. Wind: Becoming N 10-15.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: -15. Wind: SW 5-10.

Wednesday: Sunny and cold. High: 7.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and milder with a chance of light snow. High: 31.

